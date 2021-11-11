Ola S1 electric scooter test rides kickstart in Bengaluru

Ola Electric on Thursday started test rides for prospective customers for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters that have created quite a buzz in the Indian automotive market. Reservation for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro variants were opened in August for a few days and this was followed by the purchase window being opened for a few days in September.

The next purchase window was scheduled to be opened in first week of November but this has now been pushed back to December 16 as the company wants to meet with the delivery timelines for those who have already initiated payment processes.

(Watch: Ola Electric scooters perform wheelies, donuts, other stunts)

The test rides for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters have been much awaited as many who have reserved a unit have been wanting to take a look at the product before completing the purchase process. Although refundable, even those who have initiated purchases have took to social media in the past to inquire about test rides. Many in Bengaluru opted to attend the test ride event which started Thursday. “Thrilled to see customers having so much fun riding the Ola S1 at our test ride camp in Bangalore," tweeted Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. “Soon in other cities!"

An Ola official confirmed to HT Auto that test rides in other cities commence from Friday onwards.

Here are all the colour options to be made available on Ola Electric scooter.

The S1 is the first-ever EV from Ola Electric and it will roll out from the mega facility being developed in Tamil Nadu. The Ola Futurefactory will, once complete, have the capacity to roll out 10 million units each year, making it the largest factory for electric scooters anywhere in the world. It is also set to be the largest women-only factory in the world.

The electric scooter itself claims to have a lot of aces up its sleeves. While S1 is offered in five colour options, has a claimed range of 121 kms, gets two ride modes and is priced at ₹1 lakh (ex showroom, before incentives), the S1 Pro is available in 10 shades, has a claimed range of 181 kms and has three ride modes. It is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before incentives).

Ola S1 and S1 Pro have a top speed of 90 kmph and 115 kmph, respectively and have a peak motor power output of 8.5 Kw. The product also gets a large display screen which has an Android-based OS, speakers, large storage space under the seat, USB port for phone charging and a host of other tech-based features.