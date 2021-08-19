Ola Electric scooter: Booking process, EMI plans and delivery dates explained

Ola Electric promises to take the electric two-wheeler segment in India by storm with the launch of its first e-scooter for the Indian customers on Independence Day last week. At a starting price of just ₹1 lakh, the electric scooters, offered in two variants S1 and S1 Pro, have already garnered huge interest among buyers looking for an electric two-wheeler option.

The Ola Electric S1 scooter is offered at a price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) and the S1 Pro will cost ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom). The price, however, varies from state to state. The most affordable Ola Electric scooter can be bought for just ₹79,999 in Gujarat. Pre-launch bookings for Ola S1 had already been opened earlier this month and had received more than 100,000 pre-bookings within the first 24 hours.

Ola electric scooters can be booked through the electric two-wheeler manufacturer’s official website at a nominal amount of ₹499. While Ola Electric has launched the e-scooters and is already in process of manufacturing them from its newly-built Futurefactory situated in Tamil Nadu, the sale of these electric vehicles will only begin from next month.

According to Ola, the electric scooter sales will officially begin from 8 September. The electric scooter will be delivered straight to home by Ola, minus dealer set up. Ola has also said that the deliveries of these e-scooters will begin later in October. It aims to deliver its e-scooters to as many as 1,000 cities and towns across the country.

Ola Electric has said that EMI for its e-scooters will be less than ₹3,000 per month. The company has tied up with several banks and financial institutions to offer affordable EMI plans to buy its electric scooters.

The Ola Electric scooter will be offered with a 3.9 kWh battery pack that supplies power to an electric motor delivering 8.5 kW peak power. The scooter can be recharged fully in just 6 hours with a 750W portable charger. If plugged on to an Ola Supercharger, it will take just 18 minutes to recharge up to 50 per cent. The Ola S1 electric scooter offers a claimed range of 181 km, much higher than the range of electric two-wheelers currently on offer in the Indian market.