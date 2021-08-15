Ola Electric S1 scooter launch today, live updates: Price, range, specs and more

Ola Electric scooter S1 is all set for an India launch today. The pre-launch bookings for the Ola Electric scooter were opened last month at a refundable price of ₹499. The company managed to notch up over one lakh bookings within just 24 hours of opening the window.

Ola Electric has been creating quite a buzz and has been making some very big promises. That it will be offered in 10 colour options is confirmed. So is that it will offer reverse ride mode. That it will have a great riding character has been promised. But elements like range and some other crucial aspects are expected at the launch event.

Check out live and latest updates from the launch event of Ola Electric scooter S1 here:

* Ola Electric is likely to aggressively price its first-ever electric scooter and it is expected the pricing could begin at under ₹1 lakh. (Ola electric scooter price expectation)

* Ola Electric will manufacture its electric scooter at its under-construction facility in Tamil Nadu. This facility is being claimed as the largest for electric scooters and will eventually have an output of 10 million units per annum. (Ola electric scooter booking)

* Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO gives a glimpse of the first Ola electric scooter. The Ola Electric factory took six months to take the current shape after starting work in February 2021.

* Ola Electric is expected to deliver the scooter right to the customers' doorstep. It is expected to take the online sales route, just like Tesla. (Ola electric scooter online sales)

* Ola electric scooter will compete with rivals like Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube etc.

* Ola electric scooter will likely be launched in two different variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

*Ola Electric's S1 electric scooter is claimed to get some best-in-class features such as 50-litres under-seat storage, reverse function and LED lighting.

* Ola electric scooter will be offered in ten colour options.

* The Ola S1 is likely to be capable of running 150 km on a single charge and have a top speed in excess of 100 kmph. This electric scooter will be capable of charging from 0 to 50% in just 18 minutes, delivering 75 km of half-cycle charge.

* Ola Electric claims its mega factory will be capable to roll out up to 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase. The production capacity will also be hiked in the future. The target is to ramp up annual production capacity to 10 million per annum by end of 2022.

* Ola Electric claims that it will be the largest scooter manufacturing plant in the world.