Ola S1, S1 Pro electric scooters worth over 1,100 crore sold in two days

Ola Electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro seems to be a hit with Indian customers as the EV manufacturer's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed his company has sold ₹1,100-crore worth of electric scooters in the last two days.

Ola Electric had resumed booking process for its S1, S1 Pro electric scooters on earlier this week on September 15 after a technical glitch hampered the process planned for the first week this month.

The booking window has closed midnight on Thursday.

On day one, Ola Electric had reported that it sold nearly ₹600-crore worth of electric scooters, selling at least four units every second. On Friday, the amount swelled by another ₹500 crore.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Ola Electric, took to social media platforms to make the announcement this morning. He wrote, “Day 2 of EV era was even better than Day 1! Crossed ₹1100Cr in sales in 2 days! Purchase window will reopen on Nov 1 so reserve now if you haven't already."

Ola Electric is now most likely to focus on the deliveries of the scooters already booked. Ola Futurefactory, the company's manufacturing facility near Chennai which is expected to be the largest in the world for e-scooters, is nearly ready to begin mass scale production to meet the demands. With more than 10,000 strong women workforce, Ola Futurefactory is expected to roll out two million units every year for India as well as overseas markets.

The Ola S1 has a price of ₹1 lakh while the more capable S1 Pro is priced at ₹1.30 lakh. These prices are ex showroom and will vary from state to state depending on subsidies on offer.

The Ola S1 has a stated range of around 120 kms while the S1 Pro has a range of around 180 kms. There also are other differences between the two trims like more colour options available on the S1 Pro - 10 in all, higher top speed of 115 kmph and a bigger battery pack.