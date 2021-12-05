Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters ready for delivery from this date

After waiting for nearly four months, Ola Electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro are finally going to hit the Indian roads this month. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder of Ola Electric, has confirmed the date from when the EV startup is going to start the delivery of the much-anticipated electric two-wheelers to the customers.

Bhavish Aggarwal shared the update on social media platform Twitter late on Saturday, confirming that Ola Electric will stick to the date it had committed earlier. He wrote, “Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec."

Ola Electric had earlier announced that the first batch of deliveries will take place between October 25 and November 25. However, the company had reportedly sent out a mail to the customers who have booked a unit of the e-scooter, stating that the delay in deliveries is unavoidable.

Ola Electric had apologised to the customers in the mail and assured that production is being ramped up to deliver scooters to customers at the earliest. The deliveries were later re-scheduled between December 15 and December 30. Bhavish Aggarwal thanked the customers for waiting patiently for the delivery to start.

Ola Electric had opened bookings for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for two days in September. Customers booked the e-scooters at a nominal amount of ₹499. Ola Electric claimed it received booking worth more than ₹1,100 crore in those two days. From November 20, Ola Electric began a nationwide test ride of its e-scooters, inviting only the customers who had booked the S1 or S1 Pro. Earlier this week, the EV startup completed 20,000 test rides. It now aims to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day starting this month across 1,000 cities.

Ola Electric scooters come in two variants -S1 and S1 Pro. While the former is priced at ₹1 lakh, the latter comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 kms, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola e-scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper. It gets features such as a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging and a large under-seat storage space.