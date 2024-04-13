Okaya EV's Ferrato teases its first electric motorcycle

Okaya EV is all-set to launch its new premium brand called Ferrato in the Indian market. The previous teaser of the manufacturer revealed that there will be two motorcycles and one scooter that the company will launch. Now, Ferrato has teased its first electric motorcycle that is expected to launch during fiscal year 2024-25.

Ferrato calls the new electric motorcycle a ‘Disruptor’. It comes with a 6.4 kW PMSM motor that is capable of producing 228 Nm. The top speed of the electric motorcycle will be 95 kmph and Ferrato will release more teasers in the coming days.

Ferrato’s dealership network has already been announced by Okaya EV, and the brand plans to set up more than 100 dealerships for Ferrato, with the aim of improving service quality over Okaya EV’s.

With Ferrato, the main aim for Okaya EV is to deliver a premium experience to consumers. This is what Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya Electric Vehicles had to say on the announcement of the new brand, said, “Ferrato's establishment aims to provide a premium experience to consumers and marks a significant milestone for Okaya EV as we continue to expand our footprint in the sustainable mobility landscape. With a dedicated team overseeing sales, customer operations and service centers, we plan to establish over 100+ partners for Ferrato, focusing on positioning it as a premier choice for discerning riders seeking the perfect fusion of passion and performance."

The latest scooter to launch the brand's lineup is the Motofaast. It costs ₹1,36,999 ex-showroom. The electric motor is capable of producing a peak power output of 2300 W and the scooter can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Sports. Motofaast is equipped with a dual battery system with a combined capacity of 3.53 kWh and it is using LFP technology. The battery pack takes 4-5 hours to fully charge. The manufacturer is claiming a riding range between 110 km and 130 km.

