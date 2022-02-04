Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Two-wheelers Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

The Oben Rorr electric bike will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tork Kratos EV. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 02:29 PM
The Oben Rorr bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km.

Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle has made its official debut in the market. The bike is slated to go on sale in the country in the coming few months and will join the existing four electric models range of the company. The deliveries of the new electric bike will commence in the second quarter of this calendar year (April-June).

(Also Read: Ather joins hands with Karnataka govt to set up 1000 fast EV chargers)

The EV maker has already rolled out some of the specifications of the battery-powered bike ahead of the launch. The bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km. The top speed of the bike has been rated at 100 kmph.

On the outside, the bike sports a very neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. At the front sits a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. For the instrument cluster, the bike uses a large fully digital display which is expected to show all the required details. Other exterior elements include split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior paint scheme uses dual-tone Black and Red elements that lend it a special sporty look.  

(Also Read: Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network)

As far as the pricing goes, the new battery-powered EV is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of 1.2 to 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, there will only be a single variant available for the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tork Kratos EV.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 02:15 PM IST
TAGS: Oben Oben Rorr electric bikes electric vehicles ebikes two-wheelers EV electric two-wheelers EVs EV India
