Oben Rorr electric motorcycle makes official debut ahead of launch

Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle has made its official debut in the market. The bike is slated to go on sale in the country in the coming few months and will join the existing four electric models range of the company. The deliveries of the new electric bike will commence in the second quarter of this calendar year (April-June).

The EV maker has already rolled out some of the specifications of the battery-powered bike ahead of the launch. The bike will feature a fixed battery pack which will be good enough for a full charge range of 200 km. The top speed of the bike has been rated at 100 kmph.

On the outside, the bike sports a very neo-retro design comprising several modern elements. At the front sits a round headlight with sleek LED turn indicators. For the instrument cluster, the bike uses a large fully digital display which is expected to show all the required details. Other exterior elements include split-style seats, two-piece pillion grabrail, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The exterior paint scheme uses dual-tone Black and Red elements that lend it a special sporty look.

As far as the pricing goes, the new battery-powered EV is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹1.2 to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, there will only be a single variant available for the Oben Electric Rocc electric motorcycle. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Tork Kratos EV.

