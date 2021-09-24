No showrooms, service centres; where Ola is planning to service its e-scooters

The Ola Electric scooter went on sale in the Indian market in the recent past and the company's purchase portal exploded with its reservations count. The demand for the Ola S1 electric scooter has been such that the company announced that it has managed to sell ₹1100 crores worth of scooters in just two days of commencement of the sale.

Needless to say, figures don't lie and the interest in the Ola Electric scooter is indeed colossal. But with so many scooters soon ready to share space on the public roads comes the question of where the company is planning to service the S1 range, especially when it has not announced any dedicated dealerships or authorised service centres to look after the after-sales needs of its customers. HT Auto also reached out to a representative of Ola Electric only to be redirected to the company's official webpage which throws some light on the matter.

(Also Read: Ola Electric S1 Pro gets more interest than Ola Electric S1. What's better?)

Apart from sharing details on where and how to purchase the scooter and online bookings/delivery of the Ola S1 range, the company has also informed via its site that the regular maintenance check and service will be performed at the user's home.

"The Ola S1/Ola S1 Pro is an AI-driven smart vehicle that frees you from the traditional scheduled maintenance every 3 to 6 months with predictive maintenance. Your scooter will tell you when something needs replacing or servicing and a doorstep service can be booked on the Ola Electric App.

If the diagnosis is beyond a home visit we arrange to pick your vehicle and drop it back after the necessary repairs have been done," says theOla Electric's official website.

(Also Read: No ride, showroom but sales up & away: 5 possible factors powering Ola Electric)

While the company hasn't exactly revealed the numbers it has done till date, assuming by the initial response that Ola has sold enough scooters to make justified use of its initial production capacity (2 million units) at its Tamil Nadu plant.

Now it will be interesting to note how Ola plans to cope with the after-sales requirements of the customers, especially considering the fact that it needs to cater to each and every customer on demand, at home.