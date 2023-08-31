New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of Bullet 350 tomorrow in the Indian market. It will replace the current UCE Bullet that is being sold. The new Bullet 350 is expected to slot in between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. The leak documents suggest that the manufacturer will offer the Bullet 350 in three variants.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield's J-platform which also underpins the Classic Reborn, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. The improvements that Royal Enfield has made with the J-platform over the previous platform are significant.

The engine will also be new. It is the same unit found on the rest of the 350 cc motorcycles. However, Royal Enfield will retune it to suit Bullet's characteristics. The engine puts out 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty will be a 5-speed unit which is noticeably smoother than before.

The motorcycle will use the same rotary-style switchgear as the Classic 350. However, the base variant could get a simpler set of switchgear which is offered on the base variant of the Hunter 350. There will be a halogen headlamp and a new tail lamp as well.

Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front and at the rear, there will be a disc brake or a drum brake, depending on the variant that the person opts for. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The instrument cluster will also be new, it will house an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that will show a service alert, an odometer, an Eco indicator and a fuel gauge too.

The current Bullet 350 is priced between ₹1.60 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh. As of now, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup is the Hunter 350. The new-gen Bullet 350 is expected to start at ₹1.70 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

