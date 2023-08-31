Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new generation of Bullet 350 tomorrow in the Indian market. It will replace the current UCE Bullet that is being sold. The new Bullet 350 is expected to slot in between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350. The leak documents suggest that the manufacturer will offer the Bullet 350 in three variants.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
Image of current Royal Enfield Bullet 350 used for representational purposes only.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield's J-platform which also underpins the Classic Reborn, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. The improvements that Royal Enfield has made with the J-platform over the previous platform are significant.

The engine will also be new. It is the same unit found on the rest of the 350 cc motorcycles. However, Royal Enfield will retune it to suit Bullet's characteristics. The engine puts out 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox on duty will be a 5-speed unit which is noticeably smoother than before.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2023 Bullet 350
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The motorcycle will use the same rotary-style switchgear as the Classic 350. However, the base variant could get a simpler set of switchgear which is offered on the base variant of the Hunter 350. There will be a halogen headlamp and a new tail lamp as well.

Braking duties will be done by a disc brake in the front and at the rear, there will be a disc brake or a drum brake, depending on the variant that the person opts for. Suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear. The instrument cluster will also be new, it will house an analogue speedometer and a small digital display that will show a service alert, an odometer, an Eco indicator and a fuel gauge too.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 fully leaked ahead of launch. Check it out

The current Bullet 350 is priced between 1.60 lakh and 1.69 lakh. As of now, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup is the Hunter 350. The new-gen Bullet 350 is expected to start at 1.70 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Classic 350 Meteor 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS