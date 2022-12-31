New Year 2023: Top motorcycles to set to launch in the new year

In 2022, many manufacturers launched their new motorcycles in the Indian market and some of them also entered new foreign markets to expand their reach. In 2023, India will witness the launch of many new motorcycles. Manufacturers will be entering new segments, expanding their line-up and launching new generations of their motorcycles. Here are some of the motorcycles that will be launching in 2023.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 could replace the Himalayan 411 in the line-up. There will also be a naked scrambler version of the Himalayan 450. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sidlal)

Royal Enfield is working on a more powerful version of the Himalayan. It is slated to launch in the second quarter of 2023. The motorcycle is expected to be called the Himalayan 450. As the name suggests, the motorcycle will come with a 450 cc engine. This is the first time that Royal Enfield is making a liquid-cooled engine. The power outputs of the motorcycle are expected to be around 40-45 bhp.

Hero XPulse 421

XPulse 421 spotted near Khardungla Pass. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Unboxing Oneself)

After the success of XPulse 200, Hero MotoCorp is working on a new off-road motorcycle. As of now, the name is not finalized but it could be called XPulse 421 considering that it is a more powerful and capable version of the XPulse. The 421 cc engine on the motorcycle is liquid-cooled and the sources say that the new XPulse will not be underpowered. The same engine will also be used for an adventure tourer and a sports tourer.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The Bullet 350 will be more basic than the Classic 350. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/travelwithsheela7519)

Motorcycles based on Royal Enfield's J-platform have been a hit. The Meteor 350, Classic 350 and even the recently launched Hunter 350 have gathered good reviews and attention in the market. Now, the manufacturer will be launching the new generation of Bullet 350. It will also be based on the J-platform so it will use the same underpinnings as the other motorcycles. However, Royal Enfield might make some slight changes to the engine tuning and the looks of the motorcycle.

KTM Duke

The next-gen Duke 390 is expected to get a larger 399 cc engine. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/ raobhaivlogs)

KTM is working on new generations of Dukes. The brand will be updating the Duke 200 and Duke 390. There will be new lighter alloy wheels, new bodywork, revised frame and subframe and the instrument cluster will also be updated. Moreover, it is said that Duke 390's engine displacement will be increased to 399 cc.

Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles

Bajaj is developing two motorcycles with Triumph. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Smart Viker)

Bajaj and Triumph are working on new motorcycles for quite some time now. Till now, two new motorcycles have been spotted, a street naked and a scrambler. The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 350 cc.

Honda's new 100 cc commuter

Honda is working on a new 100 cc commuter motorcycle, it will be their new mass-market motorcycle. It will be going against Hero Splendor and Bajaj CT100. Honda is also working on increasing their service network and dealership reach.

First Published Date: