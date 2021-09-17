Top Sections
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > New variants of Honda Activa, Dio to launch ahead of festive season in India
The Honda Activa 6G is one of the most popular offerings in the Indian two-wheeler market.

New variants of Honda Activa, Dio to launch ahead of festive season in India

1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2021, 02:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While the Honda Activa 6G will come in two new variants, the Dio scooter will get four new variants.

  • Information on the launch of the new Honda Activa, Dio has been revealed by the type approval documents filed with the Delhi RTO.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to introduce new special variants of the Activa, Dio scooters in the market ahead of the festive season 2021. The new information has been revealed by the type approval documents filed with the Delhi RTO.

While the Honda Activa 6G will come in two new variants, the Dio scooter will get four new variants.

Both the models will utilise the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine. This powertrain will be responsible for delivering 7.68hp at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm at 5,250rpm in the Activa 6G, while the Dio’s engine will churn out 7.65hp at 8,000rpm and 9Nm at 4,750rpm.

(Also Read: Honda donates three Repsol-edition CBR1000RR bikes to support tumour foundation)

As per the type approval document, the Activa will come in Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED variants. As the name suggests, one of the trims might get an all-LED setup. Also, the company might also introduce fresher bits including alloy wheels, over the existing Activa 6G that only gets steel wheels.

The new Dio will come in four variants. The new document suggests that the scooter's variants will include Dio with - composite cast wheels, a digital speedometer, composite cast wheel and 3D emblem, and digital speedometer and 3D emblem. For reference, currently, the scooter's Repsol Honda edition is the only variant that features alloy wheels.

(Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 rivaling Honda CRF190L adventure launched: All you need to know)

Expect the launch of the new variants of both the Honda scooters to take place within the next few weeks, just ahead of the festive season 2021. More details will be made available near the launch of the scooters. 

 

  • First Published Date : 17 Sep 2021, 02:55 PM IST