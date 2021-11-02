New Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch soon

Ducati India has teased the new Hypermotard 950 BS 6 motorcycle ahead of its official launch. The company has rolled out a new teaser image hinting that the bike will be launched anytime soon now. The new Hypermotard 950 will be the next big launch by Ducati in India after the updated 2021 Monster.

The new Hypermotard 950 will be compliant with the latest Euro5 emission norms. It will feature a 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11-degree V-twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a six-speed gearbox. The output from the engine stands at 112.4bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm.

The bike is already present in select international markets. There are three variants of the motorcycle such as Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE, and the Hypermotard 950 SP. Expect the bike to be introduced in India in two trims - Hypermotard 950 Standard and Hypermotard 950 SP.

Some of the key styling highlights of the model will include a twin under-seat exhaust setup, minimal bodywork, a flat seat, a trellis frame, a trellis sub-frame, a wide handlebar, knuckleguard-integrated LED blinkers, and 17-inch wheels.

Ducati has also blessed the motorcycle will some very high-end features and rider aids such as LED lighting, a 4.3-inch TFT display, a tapered aluminium handlebar, removable passenger footpegs, and a USB power socket. Its electronic rider aids will include Bosch six-axis inertial platform, cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, and wheelie control.

The bike will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2021. It is likely to be priced in the range of ₹12.50 lakh to ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).