Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Motosoul 2023: Tvs S10x & S20x Bluetooth Intercom Devices Launched At 8,499

MotoSoul 2023: TVS S10X & S20X Bluetooth intercom devices launched at 8,499

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its new Bluetooth communication device - S10X and S20X. The new intercom device has been launched at the recently concluded TVS MotoSoul 2023 and is priced from 8,499 for the S10X and 10,999 for the S20X. TVS has partnered with JBL for the new intercom device that will compete with offerings like Sena in the segment. The company has also launched the TVS Connect 2.0 app for the Apache Owners Group (AOG).

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 06 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM
Follow us on:
Vimal Sumbly - Head Business - Premium, TVS, introduces the new Bluetooth communication device and new rider connect app at MotoSoul 2023

The TVS S10X and S20X are compatible with any helmet and can be mounted using the clamp system and adhesive mounts. The devices allow riders to connect with other riders in the group and establish seamless communication. This is particularly useful in group rides, making them more fun. The S10X and S20X Bluetooth communication devices come with Siri and Google Voice Assistant. It gets a Mesh Intercom with a range of up to 1.2 km and is compatible with up to 20 riders. The device itself is IP67 certified, which makes it water resistant. There’s also an audio weave intercom with music.

Also Read : TVS unveils 4 custom-built Ronin motorcycles at MotoSoul 2023

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065 - 91,999 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Ronin
225.9 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tvs Creon
₹1.2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking on the launch, Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said, "We are delighted to successfully conclude the second edition of TVS MotoSoul for all our customers and motorcycling enthusiasts globally. These two days have been witness to some electrifying experiences, and we are happy to provide the platform for thousands of people to come together and make this festival a success. TVS Motor is committed to developing exciting products and experiences for consumers across global markets and some of our showcases bear testament to this. We look forward to a grander TVS Motosoul next year, to continue the celebration of our community."

The compact device has been developed with JBL and promises to connect up to 20 riders over 1.2 km

Commenting on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motosoul is a grand platform, meant to offer a plethora of unique experiences to our community of riders, customers, motorcycling enthusiasts and music lovers for the ultimate biker. It has been the quintessential avenue for aficionados to experience the world of TVS Motor, and the response we recorded this year has been very encouraging. Our community of registered 250,000+ AOG riders has been instrumental in building the culture of premium motorcycles and community riding in India. We take great pride in devising avenues to further amplify their experience and the launch of our communication device which is in line with our commitment to continue delighting them."

Furthermore, the two-wheeler giant has introduced the TVS Connect 2.0 mobile app that aims to bring AOG and Ronin CuLT riders together. The new app will act as a social travel commerce platform. TVS announced an exclusive sign-up beta program for bikers at MotoSoul. The app will give users access to exclusive rewards, social networking with peer riders and groups, forums and conversation capabilities. There will also be brand-curated and user-created riding routes and events and more. Riders also get a chance to earn ‘Tripcoins’ that can be used to purchase products, book hotels and more.

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2023, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor Company TVS TVS S10X TVS S20X TVS Bluetooth communication device TVS Accessories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS