Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at MotoGP Bharat, launch in December 2023

Yamaha has taken the ongoing MotoGP Bharat as an opportunity to showcase its new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles ahead of their scheduled launch in December 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler brand showcased both the sub-400cc offerings in the brand's signature Racing Blue colour at the motorsports event. While the Yamaha R3 comes as a fully faired sportsbike, the MT-03 comes as its naked streetfighter sibling.