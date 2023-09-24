Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at MotoGP Bharat, launch in December 2023

Yamaha has taken the ongoing MotoGP Bharat as an opportunity to showcase its new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles ahead of their scheduled launch in December 2023. The Japanese two-wheeler brand showcased both the sub-400cc offerings in the brand's signature Racing Blue colour at the motorsports event. While the Yamaha R3 comes as a fully faired sportsbike, the MT-03 comes as its naked streetfighter sibling.

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM
The new Yamaha R3 and MT-03 come mimicking their larger supersport and naked streetfighter siblings, respectively.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 12:19 PM IST
