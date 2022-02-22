Copyright © HT Media Limited
Meet Z-Triton: A bike that is also a boat and an RV

The Z-Triton is already available for buyers in select European markets at a starting price of $16,422.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 08:52 PM
While Z-Triton is basically a bike with a motorhome at the back, converting it into a boat is easy.

We often see mobility startups converting pickup trucks into motorhomes, but Latvian startup Zeltini has taken the idea of making RVs to a whole new level. Christened as Z-Triton, the vehicle is a bizarre-looking bike, which is also a boat and an RV at the same time.

(Also Read: Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999)

The vehicle is actually hard to describe, but it is bound to grab the attention of anyone at the very first glance. This three-in-one vehicle is capable of running on both lands and sailing on the water. Also, it allows the user a room to sleep. In its tricycle mode, the user can either pedal or use electricity to power the dual 250-watt electric motors. The startup claims that this vehicle can accommodate two adult occupants in the motorhome.

While Z-Triton is basically a bike with a motorhome at the back, converting it into a boat is easy, claims the manufacturer. As it says, all the user needs to do is lift up the wheels of the bike, inflate and attach stabilizers, lower the electric boat motor from the cabin. Zeltini also claims that this entire procedure of transforming the vehicle into a boat takes less than five minutes.

It also claims that the user doesn't need to worry about running out of electric energy for the motor while sailing. The vehicle comes with attachable oars as an alternative way of propelling the Z-Triton.

The vehicle can be a perfect companion while camping. The Latvian company claims that it is spacious enough for two grown-ups to sleep comfortably. It comes with a solar panel on the roof that provides energy for the built-in Bluetooth speaker. There is a pot on the roof that allows you to take your favourite plant on a trip with you.

The company has already started selling the Z-Triton in select European markets at a starting price of $16,422. It also intends to start shipping the vehicle worldwide soon.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 08:52 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle ev electric mobility electric car
