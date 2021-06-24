Meet the Limited-edition KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica that costs 23 lakh

KTM has revealed the limited edition 450 Rally Factory Replica motorcycle. It is restricted to just 80 units worldwide. It has been priced at whopping 25,900 Euros (equivalent to ₹23 lakh) excluding VAT and registration costs. It will go on sale this September.

While KTM is known for making some very capable off-road and adventure bikes, the 2022 450 Rally Factory Replica is a level above all. It has been engineered specifically for rally purposes with inputs from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team. Even the rally world champions such as Toby Price, Matthias Walkner, and Sam Sunderland have given feedback in the making of this ultra-rare adventure rally bike. Needless to say, it has been designed to tackle the most extreme situations a rally race can throw.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits the proven 450cc SOHC single-shaft engine that gets 'electronics injection' that is developed from the company's winning experience in the world's most challenging rally race of all time - Dakar. In addition, it also comes kitted with a slew of parts that delineate its exclusivity.

It gets a WP XACT PRO closed cartridge front fork with advanced Cone Valve technology. This is backed up with a fully adjustable WP XACT PRO shock absorber. There is also a high-end Akrapovic exhaust.