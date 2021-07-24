Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Meet DAB Concept-E, an uber-cool electric bike for daily commuters
The DAB e-bike comes kitted with a slew of premium features and equipment kit.

Meet DAB Concept-E, an uber-cool electric bike for daily commuters

1 min read . 11:36 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • DAB Concept-E gets a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor that is juiced up from a 51.8 V lithium-ion battery pack.
  • The DAB e-bike comes kitted with a slew of premium features and equipment kit.

  • First Published Date : 24 Jul 2021, 11:36 AM IST

DAB Motors, a French motorcycle making company has recently announced a new concept electric motorcycle called the DAB Concept-E. The new electric motorbike has been designed with inputs from the Outercraft designs studio.

At the core of the e-bike sits a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor that is juiced up from a 51.8 V lithium-ion battery pack. The overall output from this setup will be comparable to a 125 cc motorcycle. The company is yet to roll out the full charge range details of the motorcycle.

(Also Read: Ola Electric scooter customers to get 'Hypercharger' support in 400 cities)

The bike has been kitted with a slew of premium features and equipment kit. For suspension duties, the bike uses Ohlins units and then there are CNC machined Beringer calipers on the front as well as rear wheels.

There is an LED speedometer console mounted at the front end, while the headlight has been positioned on the lower side of the flat-track inspired board that gives it an intimidating look. It sports carbon fibre chassis components to enhance its overall handling performance. To maximise throttle response and smoothen feedback on the motorcycle, it features Gates belt drive and machined pulleys.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric vs TVS iQube vs Ather 450X: City-wise availability July'21)

Overall, the motorcycle concept appears to be a fusion between the supermoto and modern roadster body styles. Needless to say that it is still a concept and yet quite far away from becoming a production bike anytime soon.