Made-in-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched in Europe

Royal Enfield commenced sales of the new Shotgun 650 in Europe, a few weeks after introducing the motorcycle in India. The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is priced in the UK from 6,699 Pounds (approx. ₹7.05 lakh) onwards, while sales have also begun in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Italy from 7,300 Euros (approx. ₹6.58 lakh) onwards. The Shotgun 650 is made in India at Royal Enfield’s facility in Tamil Nadu and shipped to markets globally. It's priced from ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) in India.

The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the fourth model based on the brand’s 650 platform after the Interceptor, Continental GT and Super Meteor. The new offering brings a factory-custom bobber appeal to the motorcycle using the Super Meteor 650 as the base.

The Shotgun 650 uses the same 650 cc engine as the Super Meteor 650 tuned for 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque for Europe

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Design

The RE Shotgun 650 gets chopped and curved fenders, a flatter and smaller fuel tank, a wide handlebar with centre-set footpegs and a floating rider’s seat. Royal Enfield sells the bike with a removable rear seat and a luggage rack. The ground clearance is slightly low at 140 mm, which could make bad roads a task.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Engine

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 for Europe remains identical to the India-spec model, regulatory requirements aside. The motorcycle uses the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine tuned for 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets USD forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear while braking performance comes from the disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in monotone and dual-tone colour options across Europe, which is primarily the big differentiator in prices. The factory bobber is primarily directed towards A2 licence holders in Europe and will be competing against offerings like the Kawasaki Eliminator, Honda Rebel 500 and even the BSA Gold Star 650.

