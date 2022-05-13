LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing

Limited to just 100 units, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar has been sold out within a few minutes of its official launch.

Harley-Davidson's dedicated electric vehicle-making company LiveWire recently rolled out their new hypernaked ebike - the S2 Del Mar. Limited to just 100 units, the S2 Del Mar has been sold out within a few minutes of its official launch. The bike went on pre-order sales in the US and was only limitedly available. Sadly, others will have to wait until the announcement of the next batch which might take place sometime later this year.

The LiveWire Del Mar, positioned as an electric city bike, sports a riding range of 160 km on a single charge. The electric motor on the bike pushes out close to 80 bhp of maximum power which is slightly lower than the LiveWire One EV. However, the bike also stands close to 25% lighter than the latter. The electric motor on the EV propels it across the 0-100 kmph mark in just 3.5 seconds.

It uses S2 Arro architecture which is a modular platform dedicatedly built for the e-motorcycles of the LiveWire brand. This architecture is claimed to come with a proprietary battery pack, electric motor, charging, and control system developed indigenously. The platform also comes with a fully integrated chassis and powertrain.

To make the Del Mar EV modern, it has been kitted with built-in GPS and internet connectivity features along with OTA updates functionality. However, there is no fast charging option on the bike as of now.

It has been priced at $17,699 ( ₹13.67 lakh) in the US market. The same is also expected to head to the markets outside the US sometime in 2023. However, there is no confirmation if India is on the list.

