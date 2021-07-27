Limited-edition KTM RC 8C flies off the shelves within minutes of launch

The recently announced limited-edition KTM RC 8C sports bike has been completely sold out within minutes of launch. The Austrian motorcycle maker announced the opening of bookings on July 22, 2021, and the entire lot of the motorcycles was booked within just 4 minutes and 32 seconds. For the record, the motorcycle was limited to just 100 units.

KTM informed that out of the 100 customers, 25 opted to take the delivery of their bikes at Jerez. These buyers will also be able to enjoy an exclusive and private KTM RC 8C Track Experience to be held at Jerez between 7-9 October. And the best part of this package is that customers will ride along with the KTM's legendary test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio.

The new RC 8C motorcycle features very high-spec equipment that makes it a dedicated track tool. It features a bespoke steel tubular chassis that houses an 889 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain has been rated to churn out 126 bhp of maximum power.

On the outside, there is a KTM RC16-inspired carbon Kevlar-reinforced GRP bodywork. Also, what makes the motorcycle even more interesting to look at are its aerodynamic winglets that appear to be borrowed from the KTM MotoGP machine. In addition, there are rear-set footpegs, clip-on handlebars, and an Akrapovic exhaust system.

The suspension kit on the bike includes a 43mm WP APEX PRO 7543 closed cartridge front fork which is backed up with a WP APEX PRO 7746 rear mono-shock. For braking duties, the bike uses 290mm discs with Brembo Stylema callipers mounted on the front wheel, along with a single 230mm rotor fitted to the rear wheel.