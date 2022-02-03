KTM to unveil 2022 890 Duke GP, 890 Duke R this month

KTM is all set to announce the introduction of two new motorcycles for the global markets. The new KTM bikes will include 890 Duke R and the Duke GP. The company has also teased the new motorcycle ahead of the global reveal.

While the KTM 890 Duke R is set to break cover on February 7th, the top-spec 890 Duke GP will make its global debut on February 22nd.

While the new 890 Duke GP may be a track-focused model featuring top-spec electronics and cycle parts, the 890 Duke R is most likely to be a road bike with track-bike like performance. The press info sent by KTM highlighted its 890 Duke GP as “a Grand Prix-inspired entry into DUKEDOM."

The 890 Duke was previously internationally launched back in 2019. It was a worthy update over the predecessor 790 Duke as it lived up to the moniker with an upgraded punch in power, sharp handling, increase in adjustability, and lighter weight. And now it is said that the 890 Duke R will be a step up from the previous 890 Duke with an updated tool for the twisties under the same name. Expect the new model to also feature fresh colourways as well as electronics and re-programmed handling.

More details on the new bikes will be announced soon. However, don't expect these models to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

Meanwhile, KTM India is planning to introduce the new-gen RC390 in the Indian market within the next few weeks. The bike will bring along an updated paint scheme, new design and features.

