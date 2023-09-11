KTM launches 390 Duke motorcycle in India. Check price, features and specs

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke motorcycle in India today. The 2024 edition of the bike is offered at a price of ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer has started to accept bookings for the new 390 Duke on its official website at a token amount of ₹4,499. The delivery of the 2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to start before the festive season kicks in. The new 390 Duke comes with several changes, including a new engine and suspension setup.