Why KTM 250 Duke is one of the best 250 cc motorcycle?

KTM recently launched the 250 Duke in the Indian market.
The motorcycle has not received any significant price hike when compared to the previous generation model.
The motorcycle has received a slew of upgrades.
The Dukes are known to have strong top-end performance but the issue comes when it is being used in cities.
KTM has addressed this on the 250 Duke with a larger airbox.
When compared to the previous generation, the new one has better traceability.
Moreover, the engine can tour as well while maintaining 100 kmph at 6,000 rpm
The suspension on the motorcycle is also not overly firm which means that it does not toss you around on bad roads.
Brakes on the motorcycle also do a good job in making the motorcycle come to a hault.