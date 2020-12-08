KTM 125 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15: Price Comparison

KTM India recently launched its all-new 125 Duke which is the most affordable KTM motorcycle in the country. Along with several new updates to the body kit, exterior styling and features, the bike has also received a bump in the price tag which delineates its premium appeal over everything else present in the segment. So how does it fare against the segment rival Yamaha MT 15 when it comes to pricing? Read below to find out.

The baby Duke is the entry-level KTM which retails at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to the model it replaces, the new Duke costs ₹8,000 more. On the other hand, the Yamaha's entry-level streetfighter offering - MT 15 - stands at a significantly lower price tag of ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the motorcycles are gateways to the respective Duke and MT series of naked motorcycles. The baby Duke comes with a premium performance focused kit which include an all-new split trellis frame, WP upside-down front suspension, steel braided brake lines, and much more. It sources power from a 125 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 14.3 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is also used in the popular RC 125 sportbike which is also the smallest offering in the RC series by the Austrian bike making brand.

At the same time, the Yamaha MT 15 is also very generously kitted and is housed around Yamaha's popular Deltabox frame.

It even sports a more powerful 155 cc single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. Moreover, it is also offered with Assist & Slipper Clutch features. This engine is known to belt out 18.5 PS at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 8500 rpm. The transmission option remains the same six-speed unit in both the motorcycles.

The MT 15 outshines the 125 Duke with its bigger and more poweful engine, features and overall value-for-money proposition.