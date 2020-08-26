Jawa Motorcycles partners with CEAT to source tyres for Perak

Jawa Motorcycles has partnered with CEAT Tyres in order to source tyres for the Perak bobber. It will be using the CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres that will be available in 100/90 R18 (front) and 140/70 R17 (rear) configurations. Both the companies have come together specifically for the development of new shoes for the Perak bobber motorcycle. For the record, deliveries of the Perak were started in India very recently. (More details here)

The company said that the new tyres will improve the overall ride quality and performance of the bike at high speeds. Speaking on the new partnership, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd recently said, "We are excited to partner with an iconic and premium motorcycle brand like Jawa Motorcycles. The Jawa Perak has recorded an overwhelming response since its entry. We are glad to deliver Zoom Cruz tyres as per expectations and look forward to a long partnership with Jawa Motorcycles."

Goes without saying, tyres are one of the most important parts of a motorcycle when it comes to uncompromised safety and performance. The quality of a tyre determines how soon the bike stops after applying brakes and how well it handles around the corners. Moreover, tyres also play an important role in determining the fuel efficiency of a vehicle. That said, it will be rather interesting to see how the Jawa Perak performs with its new set of shoes.

The Jawa Perak is a factory-built bobber that comes with a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC. This engine is known to deliver 30 bhp and 33 Nm of peak torque. The suspension kit on the bike includes telescopic front forks and a 7-step rear adjustable monoshock.

The anchoring duties on the Perak are performed by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard.