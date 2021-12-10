Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > India-made TVS Ntorq 125 launched in the Philippines
One of the key highlights of the NTorq 125 sporty scooter is its SmartXonnect Bluetooth application.

India-made TVS Ntorq 125 launched in the Philippines

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2021, 12:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • TVS NTorq 125 comes out as one of the most popular sporty scooters in the 125 cc segment in India. 

  • One of the key highlights of the NTorq sporty scooter is its SmartXonnect Bluetooth application.

TVS Motor Company, on Friday, announced that it has launched its popular NTorq 125 scooter in the market of the Philippines. The NTorq 125 comes out as one of the most popular sporty scooters in the 125 cc segment in India and the company aims to target the ‘aspirational young customers in the Philippines’ with its NTorq scooter. 

Similar Bikes

Honda Sp 125

124 cc
₹ 65,467 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Destini 125

124.6 cc
₹ 66,700 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Suzuki Access 125

124 cc
₹ 67,503 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Rayzr 125

66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 125

60 kmpl|124 cc
₹ 69,961 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha Fascino 125


₹ 70,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Maestro Edge 125

125 cc
₹ 70,700 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Ntorq 125

124.8 cc
₹ 72,065 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Aprilia Storm 125

124.45 cc
₹ 85,169 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Xl100

99.7 cc
₹ 39,990 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Sport

109.7 cc
₹ 46,375 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Scooty Pep Plus

87.8 cc
₹ 52,915 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Scooty Zest

109.7 cc
₹ 58,460 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Radeon

109.7 cc
₹ 59,942 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Star City Plus

109.7 cc
₹ 63,338 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tvs Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: From Bluetooth to LED lighting, top feature-loaded bikes under 1 lakh)

The NTorq 125 features the company's RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) platform and comes kitted with features such as a Bluetooth-connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator, and phone battery strength display unit.

The Hosur-based automaker said that it is excited to launch its new product in the market of the Philippines. “It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology. It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS N 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines," said Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia. 

(Also Read: TVS Jupiter 110 becomes expensive shortly after launch of Jupiter 125 in India)

The new TVS NTorq 125 comes with a range of colour options including Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. Needless to say, one of the key highlights of the NTorq sporty scooter is its ‘SMARTXONNECT’ application, which basically is an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology allowing the scooter to be paired to the TVS Connect mobile App.

Apart from the new NTorq 125, the company has also announced the launch of Apache RR 310 in the Philippines. For the record, TVS' flagship products in the Southeast Asian country are Dazz scooter and King FI Euro 4 three-wheeler. 

 

  • First Published Date : 10 Dec 2021, 12:35 PM IST