What are the new security norms issued by NHAI for toll plazas?

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOP)
The new norm pertains to body cameras to be worn by managers/supervisors
These cameras will help them in dealing with uruly commuters
This will help them to record the sequences of events at the toll plazas
The NHAI also reportedly announced its new initiative 'Toll par Calm'
Under this, it will provide anger management training to toll plaza staff
For this initiative, NHAI has collaborated with professional psychologists
The staff will be required to report immediately any instance of unruly customers
They can take help from local police and lodge an FIR if the case escalates