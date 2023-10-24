What are the new security norms issued by NHAI for toll plazas?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 24, 2023

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOP)

The new norm pertains to body cameras to be worn by managers/supervisors

These cameras will help them in dealing with uruly commuters

This will help them to record the sequences of events at the toll plazas

The NHAI also reportedly announced its new initiative 'Toll par Calm'

Under this, it will provide anger management training to toll plaza staff

 For this initiative, NHAI has collaborated with professional psychologists 

The staff will be required to report immediately any instance of unruly customers

They can take help from local police and lodge an FIR if the case escalates
For detailed report...
Click Here