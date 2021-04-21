India-bound Triumph Street Scrambler and Scrambler Sandstorm bikes launched

Just a week ago, Triumph Motorcycles had presented the 2021 version of the Scrambler 1200. Now it is the turn of the 900 Street Scrambler, which comes with an updated engine and a version that will be launched in a limited edition with just 775 units, called the Street Scrambler Sandstorm. Both bikes are expected to launch in India soon.

Building on the base offered by the 2017 model, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler maintains its configuration of dual high-exit exhaust, LED headlights, or a side plate that recalls the number plates of yesteryear.

On the other hand, this 2021 version continues to feature premium details such as the brushed aluminium finish for the throttle body trims, heel protectors and the headlight brackets. Added to this is a new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, 'beartrap' style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender.

For those who want to customise their Street Scrambler, Triumph offers up to 120 original accessories, including the side cases. The new Triumph Street Scrambler will be available in Jet Black, Urban Gray and Matt Khaki with Matt Ironstone.

The Bonneville engine has been updated to comply with Euro5 regulations. The 900cc inline twin is liquid-cooled and delivers 65hp with a maximum torque of 80Nm at just 3,250rpm. The icing on the cake is the high double side outlet exhaust that gives it a classic and forceful sound. It is suitable for the A2 card thanks to the installation of a limitation kit.

The Street Scrambler continues to entrust braking to a single front disc and Brembo caliper. The spoke wheels, being 19 inches at the front, are shod with Metzeler Tourance tires. The bike will offer 3 driving modes (Road, Rain and Off Road) as well as ABS and switchable traction control. It also incorporates immobiliser and USB power socket.

The price of the Triumph Street Scrambler 2021 is 10,800 euros (converted to roughly ₹9.79 lakh) and will be available from next July.

Only 775 lucky people in the world will be able to acquire one of the Street Scrambler Sandstorm that will go on sale in 2021. This exclusive edition differs from the standard version with its Matt Stor Gray and Ironstone paint, as well as the factory installed Matt Storm Gray high front fender. The Street Scrambler Sandstorm also stands out for the selection of original accessories that comes standard, like aluminium skid plate, grille for the headlight with the Triumph triangle or rubber knee protectors.

The price of this special edition is 11,500 euros (roughly converted to ₹10.42 lakh) and, to make them even more exclusive, each of the 775 units will be delivered with its own personalised certificate of authenticity with the chassis number.