With such a large motorcycle and scooter population, number of thefts for such vehicles is high as well
Here are some of the most stolen motorcycles and scooters in India
India's bestselling motorcycle Hero Splendor is the country's one of the most stolen bikes
High performance Bajaj Pulsar range too is highly vulnerable to theft risks
Honda Activa is India's bestselling scooter range and also among the most stolen ones
Another popular motorcycle in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 too is among the most stolen bikes
Undoubtedly among the bestsellers in India, TVS Apache models lie in the theft risk zone
More than the premium motorcycles, the popular and entry level affordable motorcycles and scooters are prone to theft
While the motorcycles and scooters are at risk of theft, the chances can be mitigated by adopting some measures