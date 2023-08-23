India has the world's largest population of motorized two-wheelers including motorcycles and scooters

Published Aug 23, 2023

With such a large motorcycle and scooter population, number of thefts for such vehicles is high as well

Here are some of the most stolen motorcycles and scooters in India

India's bestselling motorcycle Hero Splendor is the country's one of the most stolen bikes

High performance Bajaj Pulsar range too is highly vulnerable to theft risks

Honda Activa is India's bestselling scooter range and also among the most stolen ones

Another popular motorcycle in India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 too is among the most stolen bikes

Undoubtedly among the bestsellers in India, TVS Apache models lie in the theft risk zone

More than the premium motorcycles, the popular and entry level affordable motorcycles and scooters are prone to theft

While the motorcycles and scooters are at risk of theft, the chances can be mitigated by adopting some measures
