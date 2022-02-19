Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Two-wheelers India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted

The new spy image suggests that the next-gen KTM 390 Adventure will come out to be a more dedicated off-road machine than the existing model.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 09:53 AM
One of the biggest updates on the new 390 ADV is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front. (VisorDown)

After recently updating its popular RC range globally, KTM is now developing an update to the 390 Adventure which has been spotted getting tested overseas. From the details emerging out of the latest spy shots, the new 390 Adventure will come out to be a more dedicated off-road machine than the existing model.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 390
373.3 cc
₹ 2.53 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹ 2.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Adventure
373.2 cc
₹ 3.03 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
1254 cc
₹ 21.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The newly spotted motorcycle could be the next-generation update of the current model, or it could also be a more dirt-friendly avatar with ‘Enduro’ tag on it. However, since KTM usually introduces generation updates in a gap of 5-7 years, this seems to be the correct time for the next-gen 390 Adventure.

(Also Read: KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover)

The spy images also suggest that one of the biggest updates on the model is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front. That said, other key changes could include a new frame, features, and updates to the styling. One completely new item on the motorcycle visible in the picture is the use of a totally revised swingarm. 

The company may also introduce changes to the bike's powertrain but that's not confirmed as of yet. As far as its public debut goes, it is still in the middle of the development stages so expect it to be ready only by the end of 2023 or early 2024. 

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed)

Meanwhile, KTM is gearing up for the launch of its latest-gen RC390 in the Indian market. The motorcycle will go on sale in the country in the next few weeks. It has already made its global debut as a replacement for the last-gen model. 

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KRM 390 390 Adventure 390 Enduro
Related Stories
KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover
12 Feb 2022
Honda likely to reintroduce CBR150R in India soon. Patent suggests
12 Feb 2022
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
19 Feb 2022
Maruti WagonR facelift spotted during commercial shoot
16 Feb 2022
BMW to launch all-electric MINI in India on February 24
18 Feb 2022
Kia discontinues these diesel variants of Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV in India
18 Feb 2022
BMW X3 diesel SUV launched in India at 65.50 lakh
17 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS