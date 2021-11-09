India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It has also been introduced in the new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint. Needless to say, the new combination of grey and matte black paint gives the bike a very intimidating look.
Save for the new cosmetic updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains more or less the same. The sport-touring oriented motorcycle from the Chinese bikemaker comes with a full-colour TFT display. Other key feature highlights of the bike include two riding modes- Sport and Touring as well as an adjustable windscreen and full-LED lighting.
In terms of mechanicals, the bike remains the same. It gets a BS 6-compliant 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The overall output of the model is also likely to remain the same. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.