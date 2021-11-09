India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights

CFMoto has revealed the updated MY22 650 GT for the European markets. With the latest update, the motorcycle has received new tweaks to the exterior cosmetics and features.

For starters, the bike now sports colour-matched side panniers and two USB chargers for more convenience.

It has also been introduced in the new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint. Needless to say, the new combination of grey and matte black paint gives the bike a very intimidating look.

Save for the new cosmetic updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains more or less the same. The sport-touring oriented motorcycle from the Chinese bikemaker comes with a full-colour TFT display. Other key feature highlights of the bike include two riding modes- Sport and Touring as well as an adjustable windscreen and full-LED lighting.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike remains the same. It gets a BS 6-compliant 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The overall output of the model is also likely to remain the same. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.

For suspension duties, it uses the same telescopic forks at the front and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock at the rear. For braking, it gets twin rotors at the front and a single disc at the back.

Its India launch is expected to take place sometime next year within a price bracket of ₹5.30 lakh to ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom).