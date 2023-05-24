Ferrari 296 GTB showcased in Delhi

Published May 24, 2023

Ferrari recently showcased the 296 GTB and 296 GTS at Andaz by Hyatt hotel in Delhi

The 296 GTB is the coupe version whereas the 296 GTS is the convertible version

It is priced at 5.40 crore ex-showroom

The 296 GTB replaces the F8 Tributo in Ferrari's line-up

It is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that gets hybrid technology

The combined power output stands at 830 hp and 740 Nm

The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed automatic unit.

 The 7.42 kWh battery can drive the 296 GTB up to 25 km

The 296 GTB gets four driving modes – eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify 
