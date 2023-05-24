Rolls Royce Ghost is the the epitome of luxury

Rolls Royce recently showcased its Ghost luxury vehicle at an event in New Delhi
It gets weighted hub caps so that the "RR" in the logo always stays upright
The Spirit of Ecstasy is the sculpture on the bonnet that is hidden when the vehicle is locked
The Ghost was fitted with special starline headliner
The vehicles of Rolls Royce are hand made and have incredible attention to detail
There are soft touch finishes throughout the cabin
The Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine
It puts out 571 Ps and 850 Nm
The Ghost is offered in two variants - Standard and Extended
Rolls Royce Ghost is priced at ₹6.95 crore and ₹7.95 crore (ex-showroom)