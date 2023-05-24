Rolls Royce Ghost is the the epitome of luxury

Published May 24, 2023

Rolls Royce recently showcased its Ghost luxury vehicle at an event in New Delhi

It gets weighted hub caps so that the "RR" in the logo always stays upright

The  Spirit of Ecstasy is the sculpture on the bonnet that is hidden when the vehicle is locked

The Ghost was fitted with special starline headliner

The vehicles of Rolls Royce are hand made and have incredible attention to detail

There are soft touch finishes throughout the cabin

The Ghost is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine

It puts out 571 Ps and 850 Nm

The Ghost is offered in two variants - Standard and Extended

Rolls Royce Ghost is priced at 6.95 crore and 7.95 crore (ex-showroom)
