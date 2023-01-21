Honda to launch new Activa 6G with anti-theft tech: Price expectation

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch its latest model on Monday, January 23. Expected to be called Honda Activa H-Smart, the scooter will be the updated top-end version of its best-selling Activa 6G scooter with new technology. The two-wheeler manufacturer has already teased the upcoming model as a ‘new smart’ scooter. While the company has not shared much detail about the upcoming model will be, reports say it will offer several new features, including a new anti-theft system as part of its H-Smart technology. When launched, the new Activa H-Smart will take on the likes of TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro among others.

According to reports, the Honda Activa H-Smart is going to be lighter than the previous generation model. The new scooter will weigh about one kilogram less than the DLX variant. Honda is expected to offer the new Activa H-Smart with new graphics and colour options as part of the update. Honda will also tweak the powertrain accordingly to offer more power. The same 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit is now likely to generate to over 7.80 bhp of power, up from 7.68 bhp.

The H-Smart technology is expected to feature the company’s anti-theft system. The Japanese two-wheeler giant already offers Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) on its premium offerings and H-Smart could be a cost-effective solution designed for the brand’s commuter range. While the Activa is most likely to get the feature first, expect the tech to make its way to other Honda two-wheelers over the course of the year.

The Honda Activa 6G was introduced in 2020 and since then, the model has seen a massive hike in prices, across the auto sector at large. The new tech would be Honda’s aim to bring more value additions to its product, while dealing with the constant hike in prices.

The price of the current generation Activa 6G ranges from ₹73,360 to ₹75,860. Expect the price of the new model to be roughly between ₹75,000 and ₹80,000.

