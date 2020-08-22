Honda to launch a new 200cc motorcycle on August 27, teases new video

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has once again teased its upcoming 200cc motorcycle which the company is going to launch on August 27. The two-wheeler manufacturer has been tight-lipped about any details about the bike or its name so far.

In a tweet shared on Friday, the company teased a video which shows the new bike being tested on a race track. The tweet read, “Some people like to go with the flow. Whereas some like to challenge the established. They like to have a little power in their hands. For those who believe in going faster, here’s a powerful something. Time to fly against the wind."

While there are several products which fall under the guess game, but all sources hint towards the arrival of a bigger Hornet which was also under the radar recently.

Honda has already patented the CBF190R for the Indian market which only denotes that the upcoming Pulsar NS200 rival could be largely based on this bike.

In terms of the exteriors, the bike is expected to sport the CBF190R's aggressive design and styling which would help establish itself in the heated 200 cc segment which already has some very capable competitors like TVS Apache RTR 200 4v and KTM 200 Duke.

In terms of mechanicals, it may use a powertrain that's based upon the CBF190R's 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit. For the record, this engine is known to produce 16.86 PS of power and 16.3 Nm of peak torque. If such is the case, then expect a slightly higher figure in the range of 20-21 PS to bless the bike, if not, then it will certainly lack the firepower to rival the contenders. The transmission unit could either be a 5-speed or 6-speed unit.