Honda starts deliveries of new CBR650R, CB650R bikes in India

Honda 2Wheelers India on Thursday announced that it has initiated deliveries of the new 2021 CBR650R and CB650R bikes in the country. The deliveries have started via Honda's BigWing Topline showrooms.

The Japanese bikemaker has started rolling out othe new premium bikes for customers after Covid-19 related restrictions were relaxed in the country. The company announced in a press note sent earlier today that it has delivered 15 units of both the CBR650R and the CB650R bikes in a single day. “As the situation improves and markets reopen with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, all Honda Big Wing touchpoints are operational following respective state protocols. Reigniting the excitement among waiting customers, we have started deliveries across locations and further see the interest of enthusiasts picking up again with increasing enquiries for our products," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

Both Honda's premium bikes are sold in the country as completely knocked down (CKD) units. While the CB650R has been priced at ₹8.67 lakh, the fully-faired version of the same costs ₹8.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the bikes are based on the same underpinning and specifications. There is a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine that has been rated to churn out 86bhp of maximum power at 12,000rpm and 57.5Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox that comes with an assist and a slipper clutch feature.

Apart from sharing the same mechanicals, the bikes get similar electronics features too. The features list includes ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Honda has also announced that the initial lot of its recently launched GoldWing has been fully sold out in the country. "We are also proud to share that our recently announced flagship model ‘Gold Wing Tour’ has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot," said Guleria.