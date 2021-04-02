Honda sells 411,037 two-wheelers in March

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced its sales figures for March'21. The company sold a total (domestic+export) of 411,037 units in the last month.

Honda's domestic sales grew from 245,716 units in March'20 to 395,037 units in March’21 and it exported 16,000 units last month.

As far as Year-to-Date (YTD) performance goes, the company closed FY2020-21 (April’20 to March’21) with total sales of 4,073,182 two-wheelers. These figures include 3,865,872 units sold in the domestic market and 207,310 export units.

(Also Read: Piaggio, Honda, & others join hands for EVs' swappable batteries consortium)

In the Q4 of FY’2020-21, Honda witnessed 31% growth, contributing the maximum - that's nearly every 3rd incremental two-wheeler sold in India.

Giving an overview of fiscal year 2020-21, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “FY’2020-21 was a year of Unprecedented Uncertainties. Honda resiliently overcame challenges from lockdowns to unlocks; while continuing to create many new firsts. India became the epicentre of Honda’s 2 global unveils (H’ness CB 350, CB350 RS) and followed this with the scintillating Indian debut of CB500X & CB 650R. Noteworthy, that leading the recovery as Highest Growth driver of two-wheeler industry in Q4, 2021 has started on an optimistic note for Honda."

(Also Read: Royal Enfield motorcycle engines are cleaner than Ducati, Suzuki, KTM, Honda)

The company introduced a slew of new premium models in the last fiscal year. There were five new launches in the mid-size motorcycle segment and three new launches in 1000cc+ segments.