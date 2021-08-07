Honda launches affordable new electric scooter U-GO

Honda has launched U-GO electric scooter through its Chinese arm Wuyang-Honda. Designed for urban riding, the light-weight e-scooter has two versions that come with different speeds and power, says an Electrek report.

The standard model of Honda U-GO will come with a 1.2 kW continuous-rated hub motor that can create a peak output of 1.8 kW. This version has a top speed of 53 kmph. Coming to the lower speed model, it sports an 800 W continuous hub motor with a peak power of 1.2 kW. Its top speed is 43 kmph. Both these models offer a 48V and 30Ah removable lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.44 kWh. The powertrain offers a range of 65 km which can be increased by 130 km by the addition of a second battery.

The Honda U-GO offers features such as an LCD screen that gives the user information like speed, distance, charge and riding mode of the scooter. The scooter sports an LED headlight with triple beams on the front apron and also consist of an LED DRL strip that encircles the main cluster. The e-scooter features 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels. It gets 26-litre under-seat storage, likely with the smaller battery or when the battery is fully removed.

Honda has announced this electric scooter for the Chinese market and its price starts from 7,499 RMB ($1,150) which is approximately ₹85,000. The report also suggests that if not immediately, but eventually Honda will introduce its electric scooters to other markets. It added that many low-cost electric scooters have followed the plan of first launching in China and then other western markets.

The Honda U-GO could also be launched in India later as most new electric scooter and motorcycle launches take place in the country, thanks to government incentives. However, there is no official word from Honda on this yet.