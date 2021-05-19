Honda extends cashback benefits to Hornet 2.0 motorcycle

After rolling out new discounts and cashback benefits on a range of its products, Honda 2Wheelers India has announced a new cashback offer on its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle.

Customers are entitled to avail a cashback of five percent (up to ₹3,500) on the purchase of a new Honda Hornet 2.0. As seen on the previous offers rolled out by Honda, it is valid from May 1st to June 30th, 2021, and is available only for customers opting for the SBI credit card EMI scheme.

For the record, a similar offer is also available on other Honda bikes and scooters including the Honda Activa 6G, Shine BS 6, Grazia 125, and the Dio BS 6.

(Also Read: Cashback offer announced for Honda Shine BS 6. Here's how much you can save)

The Hornet 2.0 was introduced in India in 2020. It is priced at ₹1,31,270 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the standard model and ₹1,33,270 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for Repsol Edition. Both the trims are differentiated only by the colour pattern, while the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The Standard variant is available in four colours - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black. Meanwhile, the Repsol Edition features Honda's racing Orange Repsol colour combination. The bike also benefits from features such as a fully digital instrument cluster and all LED lights.

Both the trims feature the same engine, platform and features. At the heart of the Hornet 2.0 sits a 184.4 cc SI BS 6 engine that delivers 17.03bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The powertrain resides inside a diamond-type chassis and the bike comes suspended on USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear. It uses disc brakes at both ends and a single-channel ABS for added safety.