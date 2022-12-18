Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Activa 125 Vs Tvs Jupiter 125: Which 125 Cc Scooter Should You Buy?

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?

People are preferring scooters over motorcycles for their daily commutes. This is because they are more practical, comfortable, easier to ride and have relaxed ergonomics. However, some people want that extra oomph from their scooter which is why they consider a 125 cc scooter. The two most popular 125 cc scooters in the Indian market are TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125. Here, is a comparison between the two scooters. 

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
The TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in some bright colour paint schemes whereas the Activa 125 gets standard colour options.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Looks

In terms of looks, the 125 cc versions of the Activa and the Jupiter are different from their 109 cc counterparts. This means that one should be able to tell whether it is a more powerful version of the scooter or not. However, still, the silhouette of both scooters is very similar to the standard versions. The Jupiter 125 does get chrome inserts which make it look more premium than the Activa 125.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Specs

Honda is using a 124 cc, single-cylinder engine for the Activa 125. It puts out 8.18 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125's 124.8 cc engine produces 8.04 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at just 4,500 rpm. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Jupiter 125
124.8 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹76,025 - 82,575 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Ntorq 125
124.8 cc
₹72,065 - 91,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
177.4 cc
₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
312 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000 *Expected Price
View Details

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Features

The Activa 125 comes with a silent starter, idling stop system, semi-digital instrument cluster with real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty, LED headlamp and side stand cut off. TVS has equipped the Jupiter 125 with an LED headlamp, diamond-cut alloy wheels, 33 litres of under-seat storage, a side stand cut off, a USB charger and a semi-digital instrument cluster with low fuel indicator, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty.

Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Price

The prices of the Activa 125 lie between 77,062 and 84,235 whereas the Jupiter 125 is priced between 82,825 and 89,625. 

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter 125 Honda Activa 125 Scooters
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS