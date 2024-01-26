Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year

Having made its debut at EICMA 2023 last November, Hero MotoCorp has showcased the Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 premium scooters in India at Hero World 2024. The event encompasses Hero’s plans for the new year including new and future products, tech and more. The Hero Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 make their India debut at Hero World 2024 and are poised to go on sale later this year. Here’s what each of the models has to offer.

Hero Xoom 160: Design

Starting with the Hero Xoom 160, the premium offering will be Hero’s flagship scooter when it goes on sale and is a cross between conventional scooters and an adventure offering. The ADV scooter offers an imposing presence with a tall front apron, twin LED headlamps, a secondary beak and a long, transparent visor. The adventure scooter has a spine running across the length of the model giving it limited practicality, while the single-piece seat appears wide and comfortable for long rides. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in block-pattern tyres.

Hero Xoom 160: Specifications

Power on the Hero Xoom 160 will come from the new 156 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor, paired with an automatic transmission. The model also comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while the braking setup comprises disc brakes at either end with ABS. Other features on the new Xoom 160 will include all-LED lighting, a smart key and ignition dial, remote key ignition, digital console and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Hero Xoom 160 will take on the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160 in the premium scooter segment, although its adventure scooter proposition is unique altogether. Prices should be in the vicinity of ₹1.3-1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hero Xoom 125R gets 14-inch alloy wheels, the largest in the segment, while the concept also sports sequential turn indicators

Hero Xoom 125R: Design

Up next, Hero will also bring the Xoom 125R scooter at a later date. The scooter gets a sportier styling over the Xoom 110 currently on sale with the 14-inch wheels being the standout feature. The model also comes with segment-first sequential LED turn indicators and all-LED lighting. The Xoom 125R will also get a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and will be able to incorporate turn-by-turn navigation as well.

Hero Xoom 125R: Specifications

Power on the Hero Xoom 125R will come from the new 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 9.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The scooter will get telescopic forks at the front and a single-sided shock at the rear, while braking power will come from a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The scooter is likely to get combi-braking and will feature i3S start-stop technology for higher efficiency.

The Hero Xoom 125R will compete in the higher-end of the 125 cc scooter segment. Handling should be a strong suit on the scooter with the larger wheels that will set it apart from offerings like the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125 in the segment.

