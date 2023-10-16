Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Splendor Plus To Bajaj Platina 100: Top Four Most Fuel Efficient Bikes In India Under 1 Lakh

Looking for fuel-efficient bikes in India? Here are top 4 models under 1 lakh

In a highly cost-sensitive market like India, whenever a consumer buys a motorcycle or a scooter, which are large ticket products, several factors play their respective roles. One of the key factors is the fuel efficiency of the two-wheeler, which is directly connected with the overall cost of ownership for the product. The Indian market has usually been known as dominated by commuter motorcycles positioned in the 100-110 cc segment. However, over the last few years, consumer preferences have been changing drastically, especially fuelled by the young generation of buyers who seek more performance, more premium quotient, and more technology-aided features.

While the evolution in consumer preferences has changed the Indian two-wheeler market's situation drastically over the last two decades, a large number of buyers still like to walk the old-fashioned way. They seek cost-effectiveness and by aiming that, fuel efficiency plays a key role whenever someone plans to buy a bike.

Also Read : How to get best deals and offers on motorcycles this festive season

Here is a list of the top four most fuel-efficient bikes in India priced under one lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM
Follow us on:
Despite the fast-evolving consumer preferences, the Indian two-wheeler market is still fuelled by conventional factors like fuel economy whenever someone buys a motorcycle or a scooter.
1Hero Splendor Plus

Ever since this bike first arrived in the Indian market about 30 years ago, the Splendor has set a benchmark. The bike remains the bestseller two-wheeler in India to date despite fierce competition from other models and even scooters. The 97.2 c air-cooled single-cylinder engine of the bike churns out 7.91 bhp peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque. It offers around 80 kmpl of mileage.

2Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Auto is another major player in the most fuel-efficient motorcycle segment. Bajaj Platina 100 is an entry-level commuter motorcycle that is powered by a 102 cc engine that churns out 7.79 bhp peak power and 8.30 Nm torque. The Bajaj Platina 100 offers around 70 kmpl of mileage.

3TVS Radeon

TVS has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its high-performance Apache range of motorcycles. However, the homegrown two-wheeler brand has also established itself in the commuter motorcycle segment with models like Radeon. It is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8 bhp power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It offers around 70 kmpl mileage.

4Honda Shine 125

Among the 100-110 cc commuter motorcycles, the Honda Shine 125 comes as a premium product. Powered by a 123.9 cc engine producing 10.59 bhp power and 11 Nm of torque, this motorcycle offers around 65 kmpl mileage.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,310 - 67,405**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
TVS Radeon
₹ 59,942 - 71,542**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj CT110
₹ 50,483 - 62,349**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 49,336 - 73,400**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 59,245 - 67,808**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
First Published Date: 16 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Splendor Plus TVS Radeon Bajaj Platina 100 Honda Shine 125 Bajaj Auto Auto TVS Honda Hero MotoCorp
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS