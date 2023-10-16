Looking for fuel-efficient bikes in India? Here are top 4 models under 1 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
In a highly cost-sensitive market like India, whenever a consumer buys a motorcycle or a scooter, which are large ticket products, several factors play their respective roles. One of the key factors is the fuel efficiency of the two-wheeler, which is directly connected with the overall cost of ownership for the product. The Indian market has usually been known as dominated by commuter motorcycles positioned in the 100-110 cc segment. However, over the last few years, consumer preferences have been changing drastically, especially fuelled by the young generation of buyers who seek more performance, more premium quotient, and more technology-aided features.
While the evolution in consumer preferences has changed the Indian two-wheeler market's situation drastically over the last two decades, a large number of buyers still like to walk the old-fashioned way. They seek cost-effectiveness and by aiming that, fuel efficiency plays a key role whenever someone plans to buy a bike.
Here is a list of the top four most fuel-efficient bikes in India priced under ₹one lakh.
Ever since this bike first arrived in the Indian market about 30 years ago, the Splendor has set a benchmark. The bike remains the bestseller two-wheeler in India to date despite fierce competition from other models and even scooters. The 97.2 c air-cooled single-cylinder engine of the bike churns out 7.91 bhp peak power and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque. It offers around 80 kmpl of mileage.
Bajaj Auto is another major player in the most fuel-efficient motorcycle segment. Bajaj Platina 100 is an entry-level commuter motorcycle that is powered by a 102 cc engine that churns out 7.79 bhp peak power and 8.30 Nm torque. The Bajaj Platina 100 offers around 70 kmpl of mileage.
TVS has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its high-performance Apache range of motorcycles. However, the homegrown two-wheeler brand has also established itself in the commuter motorcycle segment with models like Radeon. It is powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8 bhp power and 8.7 Nm of torque. It offers around 70 kmpl mileage.
Among the 100-110 cc commuter motorcycles, the Honda Shine 125 comes as a premium product. Powered by a 123.9 cc engine producing 10.59 bhp power and 11 Nm of torque, this motorcycle offers around 65 kmpl mileage.