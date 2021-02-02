Hero MotoCorp sells 4.85 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in January

Hero MotoCorp has sold 485,889 units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2021. The sales include a total of 449,037 motorcycles and 36,852 units of scooters. In comparison, the automaker sold 501,622 units of two-wheelers in the corresponding month of 2020. The figure includes 494,432 motorcycles and 7,190 units of scooters. What's interesting to note here is the fact that overall scooter sales have gone up significantly from last year.

While sales in the domestic market stood at 488,069 units last year, for 2021 the numbers dipped to 467,776. While the domestic sales tumbled, exports shot up significantly from 13,553 units in January 2020 to 18,113 units in January 2021.

To further consolidate its presence in the foreign markets, the company has appointed new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, Central America.

The company has also recently announced that it has surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 Crores) units in overall production even since Hero started manufacturing two-wheelers. The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Hero’s manufacturing plant in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand.

To mark the occasion, the two-wheeler maker also introduced six celebration edition models. The new bikes include - Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Glamour and two scooters - Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110. Hero further announced that the new bikes will be available for purchase from this month (February 2021). (More details here)