Hero MotoCorp launches Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ edition scooter

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has launched the Destine 125 Platinum edition scooter at a price of ₹72,050 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). The scooter comes close to the heels of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, Pleasure+ Platinum models.

The Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition model gets a new matte black paint scheme with brown inner panels and white rim tape as well. As Hero MotoCorp claims, the introduction of this special edition scooter will diversify the range of offerings in the two-wheeler manufacturer’s portfolio.

The scooter boasts signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, and sheet metal body. It also features a black and chrome theme. The chrome handlebar, chrome finished mirrors add a retro styling to the scooter, while the chrome garnished muffler protector and fender stripe increase styling. It gets a premium-looking 3D logo with the Platinum badging, coloured seat with Platinum hot stamping in an attempt to be distinctive.

The features onboard this scooter include a digital-analog speedometer, side stand indicator, and service due reminder as well.

The newly introduced Hero special edition scooter is powered by a 125 cc BS-VI compliant programmed fuel injection engine with XSens technology, as the two-wheeler brand claims. The engine is capable of churning out 9 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The scooter also gets Hero’s patented i3S (idle-start-stop system) technology that enhances fuel efficiency, as per Hero MotoCorp’s claim.

Talking about the scooter, Malo Le Masson, Head, Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the Destini 125 is a key player in the 125 cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. “With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success," Masson further added.