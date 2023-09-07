While India market has a wide range of electric scooters, not all of them are suitable for highway rides
Here are some electric scooters available in India that cane be taken for rides on highways
Ola S1 Pro is no claiming 181 km range could be a preferred choice in this list
A powerful 8.5 kWh battery pack along with host of features make it an interesting electric scooter
Available in two different battery options, Ather 450X is another popular electric scooter that can be taken on highways
Around 110 km of true range makes it a practical highway rider
With a true range of around 100 km, Vida V1 Pro can be a perfect choice for highway riding
A stylish design, multiple riding modes and various features make it an appealing scooter
Simple One is another sporty electric scooter with about 150 km range, which could be a perfect highway riding machine