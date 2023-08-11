2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at 73,400

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the CD110 Dream Deluxe in the Indian market. It will be sold in just one variant and is priced at ₹73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe.