Honda's new electric SUV debuts with 412 km of range. Will it come to India?

Honda has revealed its second fully electric vehicle in the global market. It is called e.Ny1 and was showcased at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. The first fully-electric Honda car that is on sale in Germany is the e city car which is known for its quirky design language. As of now, Honda has no plans to launch an electric vehicle in the Indian market. Instead, they are focusing on hybrid vehicles with the City e:HEV. Apart from this, the brand will be unveiling its new mid-size SUV for the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2023, 11:17 AM
Honda e.Ny1 is a B-segment electric SUV because the SUV segment is in demand so it makes sense why Honda decided to make an electric SUV. It follows Honda's human-centred development philosophy. The design is quite clean with slim headlamps and tail lamps. Having said that, the design is still recognizable as a Honda. The front overhang is quite short, the Honda badges are white as they denote that the vehicle is fully electric. Moreover, at the rear, instead of using a badge, ‘Honda’ is spelt out on the tailgate in individual letters. Honda says that this design will be coming to future electric vehicles as well.

Honda says that they have cleverly packaged the electric drivetrain components to maximise the interior space. The centre console is all-new and features a simple layout. There are multiple storage options and wireless charging as well. The infotainment system is a 15.1-inch touchscreen unit.

Also Read : Honda confirms Elevate as name for its upcoming Creta, Seltos rival SUV

The e.Ny1 is based on Honda's newly-developed e:N Architecture F. It is a front-wheel drive platform and it focuses on a high rigidity body structure, a low centre of gravity, and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics.

The electric motor is capable of producing 201 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. The battery pack sits under the floor and it has a WLTP claimed range of 412 km. It also supports DC fast charging so it can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

First Published Date: 13 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
