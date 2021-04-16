Harley-Davidson’s 300 cc cruiser spotted. To rival Royal Enfield

Harley-Davidson announced its strategic partnership with the Chinese vehicle manufacturer Qianjiang in 2019. Qianjiang also happens to be the owner of the premium bike maker Benelli. Under its strategic alliance, Harley-Davidson is working on an entry-level 300 cc motorcycle that is slated to make its global debut by late-2021. The same motorcycle will be sold under the Qianjiang branding in China, while elsewhere it will be seen with the Harley-Davidson branding.

The bike will come based on the Benelli 302S and will be aimed at developing markets. As the spy image suggests, it will have a lowered stance featuring a humble seat height which is likely to be anywhere around 720 mm. Also, the handlebar is set to be slightly pulled back for easy reach to the rider and the footpegs are middle set for a comfortable rider triangle.

There are USD front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back which take care of suspension duties. The alloy wheels size has been kept at 16-inches for both the wheels which are shod with 120/80 mm front tyre and 150/80 mm tyre at the back. Its wheelbase has been kept at 1,400 which is slightly longer by the standards of an entry-level cruiser. Needless to say, this will also contribute to a more stable straight-line stability of the bike.

Other notable exterior features will include full LED lighting and a digital instrument console. It stays unconfirmed if the bike will be launched in the Indian market or not. It will be a rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Jawa bikes.