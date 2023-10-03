Harley-Davidson X440 deliveries to begin from October 15

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp is set to commence deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 from October 15, which is the first day of the Navratri festival and an auspicious occasion in the country. Last month, the company had informed that the manufacturer has already received more than 25,000 bookings for the motorcycle, which is the most affordable product in Harley's India line-up.

The premium motorbike is currently being manufactured at Hero MotoCorp's manufacturing facility – called the Garden Factory - at Neemrana, Rajasthan. Test rides for customers who have pre-booked the bike began on September 1. Booking window for the motorbike was closed on the midnight of September 30 while the new window will open from October 16.

Customers can book the X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country as well as on Harley's official website. The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at a price of ₹2,39,500, ₹2,59,500 and ₹2,79,500, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The motorcycle sources power from the 440 cc, two-valve, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 27.6 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 38 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit and it gets a slip and assist clutch as well.

In terms of features, the X440 comes with a traction control system, a TFT screen on the top-end variant, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, LED lighting and much more. The instrument cluster can show various important information such as tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator and side-stand alert.

Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The motorcycle comes with alloy wheels or spoked wheels from the factory.

