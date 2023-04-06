Copyright © HT Media Limited
Harley Davidson X350 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specification Comparison

Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specification comparison

Harley-Davidson has launched its most affordable and smallest motorcycle in its line-up in the global market. It is called the X350 and is based on QJ Motor SRK 350 as the motorcycle is co-developed with Qianjiang Motorcycle. One of the major rivals of Harley-Davidson is Royal Enfield whose most affordable motorcycle, the Hunter 350 has been doing very well in the Indian market. Here, is a comparison between the most affordable motorcycles from both brands.

06 Apr 2023
The Hunter 350 is a small roadster whereas the Harley-Davidson is designed as an American flat tracker.

Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Looks

The Hunter 350 has proven to be a good-looking motorcycle. It is a small roadster that still has retro elements. However, being the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up, it comes with a halogen headlamp. But Royal Enfield has managed to offer the motorcycle in several attractive colour schemes. Harley-Davidson has managed to make the X350 look like a small Harley. It gets a squared-off fuel tank which is mostly seen on Harley-Davidson's motorcycles. The same is true for the badging as well. The motorcycle is inspired by American flat trackers.

Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets a USB charger, hazard lights and a Tripper navigation system. The Harley Davidson X350 is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Harley-Davidson X350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specifications

The Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. However, it is in an entirely different state of tune. It produces 20 bhp and 27 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the X350 gets a liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that produces 35 bhp and 31 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

06 Apr 2023
